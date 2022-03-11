Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,784. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.