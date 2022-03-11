Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,092. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.23 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.99 and its 200-day moving average is $229.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

