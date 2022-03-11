Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$95.00 to C$99.00.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$95.00.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$97.00 to C$99.00.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$104.00 to C$107.00.

2/24/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

2/17/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/1/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,680. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

