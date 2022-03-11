Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $22.71

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.02. 213,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,133. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $385.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.13.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin bought 66,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $976,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 1,004,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,262,503 shares of company stock worth $18,824,449 and have sold 22,990 shares worth $355,664. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

