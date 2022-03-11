Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $27.68 Average PT from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $24.35. 19,888,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,075,057. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

