Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 89,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,408,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 59,395 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. 6,707,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

