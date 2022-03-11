Howard Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,997,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781,256. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.25 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

