Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,057. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $168.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

