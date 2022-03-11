Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.70. 1,406,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $208,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,559 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

