Howard Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after buying an additional 682,280 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.16. 5,870,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496,187. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

