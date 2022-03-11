Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 168,785 shares during the quarter. Putnam Premier Income Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 110,384 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPT remained flat at $$3.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 353,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,013. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

