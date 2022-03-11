BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. 604,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

