Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARBK shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

ARBK stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $8.14. 57,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,418. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $6,400,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.