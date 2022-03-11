Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will report sales of $222.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.30 million. Macerich reported sales of $190.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $896.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.70 million to $917.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $914.55 million, with estimates ranging from $894.50 million to $934.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,503,000 after buying an additional 398,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Macerich by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,421,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,369 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Macerich by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after purchasing an additional 453,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 322,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. 4,048,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. Macerich has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.33%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

