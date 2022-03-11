1,167 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,167 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $527.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,719. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $322.38 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.