Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.7% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,750,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,853,000 after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.80. The stock had a trading volume of 949,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

