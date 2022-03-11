Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.920 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.69. The company had a trading volume of 953,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,507. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,617 shares of company stock valued at $72,970,279. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

