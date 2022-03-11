The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
The India Fund has increased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE IFN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.
About The India Fund (Get Rating)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.