The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

The India Fund has increased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE IFN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 241,493 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

