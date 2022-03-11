Helios Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.70. 67,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,453. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.