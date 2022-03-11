Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Decreases By 95.1%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the February 13th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.53. 117,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,065. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

