Short Interest in Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Declines By 94.3%

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the February 13th total of 1,667,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nickel Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nickel Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:NICMF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. 95,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,783. Nickel Mines has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

