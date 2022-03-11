Short Interest in Konami Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Drops By 88.9%

Konami Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Konami from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS KONMY remained flat at $29.15 during midday trading on Friday. Konami has a fifty-two week low of 23.26 and a fifty-two week high of 34.12.

