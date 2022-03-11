MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will post sales of $469.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.00 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $446.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 318,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,151. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $2,396,312.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 200.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,516 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.