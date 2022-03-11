Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.63 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

PLAB traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 412,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,873 shares of company stock worth $1,930,489 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 65,585 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

