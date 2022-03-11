Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Duke Energy accounts for 2.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.14. 2,229,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.69 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.