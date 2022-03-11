16,169 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. PepsiCo makes up 2.5% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,281. The firm has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.41 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

