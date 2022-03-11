Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 245.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 3.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $33,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Shares of ANET traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.79. The company had a trading volume of 63,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,836. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 684,075 shares of company stock worth $83,353,269 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

