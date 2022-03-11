Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Target Price to CHF 50

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Baader Bank cut Dufry to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dufry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 310,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,015. Dufry has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

