Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $136.33. 42,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average is $189.61. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

