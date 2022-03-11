Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 436,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 45,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 68,868 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 260,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. 4,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,800. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

