Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

Shares of BCO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.67. 19,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 37.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brink’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

