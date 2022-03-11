Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LVVV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,950,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,626. Livewire Ergogenics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
