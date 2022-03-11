Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LVVV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,950,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,626. Livewire Ergogenics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

