Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $191.95

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $191.95 and last traded at $192.27, with a volume of 6941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,295.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,844 shares of company stock worth $8,562,974 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,309,000 after buying an additional 136,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

