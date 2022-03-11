Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 72.1% in February

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JAPSY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 175,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,729. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.59.
About Japan Airlines (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Airlines (JAPSY)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.