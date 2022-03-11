Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Drops By 75.6%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the February 13th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGIOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 144,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.48. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

