Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren accounts for about 2.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.22% of Ralph Lauren worth $19,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,974. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average is $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

