Solitude Financial Services Has $6.96 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.33. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.55 and its 200 day moving average is $185.75. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $167.30 and a 52 week high of $202.21.

