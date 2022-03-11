Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) to post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONCR shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ONCR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 3,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 5.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 248,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 208,980 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $3,162,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 361,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

