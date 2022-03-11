NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities began coverage on NFI Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

OTCMKTS NFYEF traded down $3.36 on Friday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

