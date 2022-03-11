Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.32 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. 11,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,102. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

