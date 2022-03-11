Civilization Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Civilization has a market capitalization of $23.58 million and approximately $65,437.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can now be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00105423 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

