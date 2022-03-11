WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

WSPOF remained flat at $$127.59 during midday trading on Friday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $92.43 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average is $133.23.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

