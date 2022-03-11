Detalus Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,256. The stock has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.38. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.