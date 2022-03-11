Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ionic Brands stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 925,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Ionic Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
Ionic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionic Brands (IONKF)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.