Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ionic Brands stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 925,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Ionic Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

Ionic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.