Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. 1,433,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,860,918. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $185.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

