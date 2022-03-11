Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

CTXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CTXR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $226.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.39. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,852,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,298,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after acquiring an additional 586,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

