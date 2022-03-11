Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,627.55% and a negative return on equity of 59.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

YTEN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 7,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,768. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

