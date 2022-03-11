Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Trean Insurance Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Trean Insurance Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 10,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

TIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

