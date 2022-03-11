Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

NYSE SID traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.06. 729,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,179. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 367,469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 937,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 507,565 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 397,499 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

