Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.
NYSE SID traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.06. 729,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,179. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (Get Rating)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
