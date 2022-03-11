Detalus Advisors LLC Invests $580,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $111.42. 108,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.60 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

